Cops in Atlantic City say a 17-year-old man was arrested for having a loaded "ghost gun."

Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department were conducting an investigation around the Carver Hall Apartment complex on Friday after hearing reports about a man armed with a handgun.

Officials say they observed a 17-year-old male matching the description of the suspect.

The detectives also observed the juvenile continually adjusting a bulge in his waistband. When the detectives approached the juvenile, he attempted to flee. During the ensuing foot chase, the detectives observed the male remove a handgun from his waist and hold it as he fled. The detectives ultimately apprehended the male after observing him discard the handgun.

Police say the gun, considered a "ghost gun" because it had no serial number, had a high-capacity magazine and was loaded with hollow point ammunition.

The unidentified 17-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

The juvenile was remanded to the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility.

