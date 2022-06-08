A man from Toms River has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in Lakewood Township earlier this year.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 23-year-old Alejandro Huerta-Arias surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

According to officials, on the morning of March 9th, Lakewood police were called to the intersection of Madison Avenue (Route 9) and Courtney Road for the report of a serious accident.

Initial investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit revealed that Huerta-Arias was traveling northbound on Madison Avenue in a 2012 Infinity G35, when he struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala - being operated by [32-year-old Mark Mandel of Lakewood] - who was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Courtney Road. The impact of the crash propelled Mr. Mandel’s vehicle into a traffic signal.

Mandel was pronounced dead at the scene. Huerta-Arias was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a fractured leg.

Police say an investigation revealed that Huerta-Arias was traveling at an average speed of 91 MPH at the time of the crash, which was more than double the posted 40 MPH speed limit.

Huerta-Arias was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

