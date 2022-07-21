It might seem like an easy way to make a little bit of extra money, but authorities in Camden County say a for-profit pool party at a house this past weekend got out of control.

The Gloucester Township Police Department says their officers were called out to a home on Poplar Avenue just before 9:30 last Sunday night after they received several calls about a giant pool party with loud music.

Arriving officers found that the resident had over 100 people attending a pool party at a home located in a residential neighborhood. Officers found numerous vehicles parked throughout the neighborhood, and that the homeowner had a hired security agency to work the pool party event.

The department says officers at the scene conducted an investigation and they determined the loud music was violating a noise ordinance.

The officers determined that the party was creating a major disturbance to this typically quiet residential neighborhood, and closed down the party.

Cops from three neighboring police departments were brought in to help disperse the partygoers.

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a statement, "I am very concerned when a resident is found to use their residential back yard pool as a money-making business that requires security guards. The situation is volatile and troublesome for the officers who are tasked with keeping the peace, while safely dispersing a large crowd in a residential neighborhood that is not designed to handle this."

The party organizer, 57-year-old Beverly Houston of Blackwood, was issued citations for a noise violation and maintaining a nuisance.

The homeowner, 31-year-old Quade Houston, also of Blackwood, and Beverly Houston have been charged with zoning violations for home occupations involving commercial enterprise.

Quade Houston was also issued several additional citations for property/maintenance code violations.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

