10 Must-Own Country Christmas Albums

Country music and Christmas songs have been walking together hand in hand through the drifting snow for decades.

In 1949, singing cowboy Gene Autry topped the country charts with "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," while at the same time, Ernest Tubb had the No. 1 song on jukeboxes: his early version of "Blue Christmas," which would go on to be recorded perhaps most famously by Elvis Presley.

From traditional hymns to new, original material, flip through the photo gallery below to learn about 10 of the most enjoyable country Christmas albums of all time.

