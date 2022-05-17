The Country Music Association created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, to recognize both creatives and key music business players within the country music industry. In the 60 years since, the CMA's Hall of Fame Panel of Electors — an anonymous group of voters appointed by the CMA Board of Directors — has voted in country greats yearly.

The Country Music Hall of Fame includes a total of 149 through 2021. As of 2009, the Hall of Fame inducts artists in three categories: One Modern Era (eligible for induction 20 years after reaching national prominence) and one Veterans Era (eligible for induction 40 years after first achieving national prominence) artist are selected each year, while the categories of Non-Performer, Songwriter and Recording and/or Touring Musician rotate.

Click through the photo gallery below to see all of the Country Music Hall of Fame's inductees: