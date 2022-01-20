COVID-19 Moves Atlantic City Classic Car Show To Late Summer, 2022

This just in.

The iconic Atlantic City Auction & Classic Car Show has been postponed due to COVID-19. The event will take place at a later date this year.

Here are the details:

Because of the COVID-19 and the highly contagious Omicron variant, the 49th Annual Atlantic City Auction & Classic Car Show has been moved to August 26-28, 2022 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

This much anticipated event was originally scheduled and fast approaching for February 11–13, 2022.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding, said Jay Silberman, President of GPK Auctions. This was a tough call to make! Each year we look forward to connecting with our loyal customers and sharing our event with our devoted spectators. We explored virtual options but it’s important to GPK Auctions to host an in-person event and it didn’t feel right to have it without all of you in attendance, said Silberman.

If you have purchased tickets, they will be accepted for the rescheduled dates.

For questions, or, if you would like to request a refund, call (856) 573-6969 or email info@gpkauctions.com

