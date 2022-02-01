A man from Camden County will be at least 93-years-old the next time he's not behind bars after being sentenced for sexually assaulting a child.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 43-year-old Dana Williams of Sicklerville was found guilty late last week on numerous sexual assault-related charges and sentenced to 55 years in state prison.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say Williams repeatedly sexually abused a child between June 2015 and November 2017.

A jury found Williams guilty of the following:

Ten counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault

Six counts of second-degree sexual assault

Two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual assault

One Count of third-degree witness tampering

Williams must serve 50 years before being eligible for parole.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children