Big Time: Camden County, NJ, Man Gets 55 Years for Sexually Assaulting Child

Courtroom gavel - Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A man from Camden County will be at least 93-years-old the next time he's not behind bars after being sentenced for sexually assaulting a child.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 43-year-old Dana Williams of Sicklerville was found guilty late last week on numerous sexual assault-related charges and sentenced to 55 years in state prison.

Authorities say Williams repeatedly sexually abused a child between June 2015 and November 2017.

A jury found Williams guilty of the following:

  • Ten counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault
  • Six counts of second-degree sexual assault
  • Two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child
  • Two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual assault
  • One Count of third-degree witness tampering

Williams must serve 50 years before being eligible for parole.

