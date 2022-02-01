Big Time: Camden County, NJ, Man Gets 55 Years for Sexually Assaulting Child
A man from Camden County will be at least 93-years-old the next time he's not behind bars after being sentenced for sexually assaulting a child.
Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 43-year-old Dana Williams of Sicklerville was found guilty late last week on numerous sexual assault-related charges and sentenced to 55 years in state prison.
Authorities say Williams repeatedly sexually abused a child between June 2015 and November 2017.
A jury found Williams guilty of the following:
- Ten counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault
- Six counts of second-degree sexual assault
- Two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child
- Two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual assault
- One Count of third-degree witness tampering
Williams must serve 50 years before being eligible for parole.