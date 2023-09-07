Convicted Killer Manhunt in PA Sparks Wave of Hysteria on Social Media

A dangerous murderer is still on the loose in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The extensive manhunt for the elusive prison escapee, Danelo Cavalcante, has now entered its second week.

Chester County District Attorney Chester County District Attorney loading...

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, officials released a surveillance camera video showing how Cavalcante escaped the Chester County prison last Thursday. He "crab-walked" up a wall and onto the roof, where he was somehow able to escape without detection.

If you haven't seen the video, it's shocking! Just a glimpse of how slippery this guy is. Check it out down below:

Here's some of what we know about Danelo Cavalcante

Cavalcante is a 34 year old Brazilian man who is 5 ft tall , weighing 120 pounds .

Brazilian man who is , weighing . He was convicted in 2021 of brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend by stabbing in front of her children. He was sentenced to life in prison.

by stabbing in front of her children. He was sentenced to life in prison. He is also wanted in Brazil, his home country, for a 2017 homicide case.

He's been spotted with bags/materials that he's somehow acquired, implying he's getting close enough to people to steal.

(As of Sep 7) The reward for information leading Cavalcante's arrest is $20,000

The manhunt hysteria has sparked a wave of reaction videos on TikTok, many of them coming from locals in the West Chester area, where he's been spotted. It's interesting and chilling to get a glimpse of just how one man is affecting people's everyday lives.

After not being able to visit Longwood Gardens since Cavalcante was spotted on the grounds, this guy summed up the local paranoia pretty nicely, but WARNING: *This video has a ton of profanity*

He's forced local school districts to take their classes via Zoom until he's no longer a threat in the area:

He was in this woman's BACKYARD!

Boyfriends are risking their lives just to come visit their girlfriends!

Just taking a drive in general is stressful.

All jokes aside, this convicted killer is extremely dangerous, and Chester County officials continue to warn residents to be extra cautious. Lock your cars. Lock your doors. And contact law enforcement immediately if you see anything suspicious.

Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals