Did Ocean County, NJ Make the List of Best Places to Live in the US

We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven.

Money.com put out a list of the fifty best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to name a few, Ship Bottom, Toms River, Pt. Pleasant Beach, Seaside Park, Brick, I could go on and on. How about Island Heights and Ocean Gate?

Get our free mobile app

When we can see a beautiful sunrise over the gorgeous beach and a breathtaking sunset over one of our fabulous bays, we know we live in beautiful Ocean County. It's funny, when family visits, where do they want to go...to the beach. One of our gorgeous beaches here in Ocean County. They're absolutely the best in the country.

Jersey shore market Jersey shore market loading...

BOO...NO OCEAN COUNTY TOWNS, What? The two towns that made the list are Bridgewater at #31 and Mount Laurel at #16, WOW. - This is all of the towns throughout the country, way to go Mount Laurel.

The top 5 Best Towns in the US, according to money.com.:

#1 - Evans, Georgia

#2 - Parker, Colorado

#3 - Meridian, Idaho

#4 - Rockwall, Texas

#5 - Columbia, Maryland

Money.com considered towns with populations of 25,000 or more. They removed the places that had more than double the national crime risk and the media income level lower than 85% of its state's median. Economy, the housing market, cost of living, diversity, public education health and safety, and weather and lifestyle were all considered in building the list, according to nj.com.

What town should have made the list in Ocean County? Tara in Lanoka Harbor feels Spring Lake should have made the list. Lonny in Manahawkin thinks Beach Haven should have made the list.

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state.