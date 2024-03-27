Did You Win? $1 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New Jersey

A few important question for you today: Did you buy a ticket for last night's Mega Millions game in the lottery?

If you did - and you bought it in New Jersey - you need to check your numbers now!

Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in New Jersey

Officials are saying that there was one winning ticket sold in the Mega Millions game, with an estimated prize of $1.13 Billion! The winning ticket was sold in the Garden State.

New Jersey Lottery officials have not yet released where the winning ticket was sold. That information should come later today.

This should break the record for the largest lottery win ever in New Jersey.

Here's the winning Mega Million numbers from last night

The winning numbers from the Mega Millions drawing were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Mega Gold Ball was 4.

The winner can actually choose a lump sum payout of $537.5 Million - before taxes.

Tonight's Powerball jackpot has grown to $865 Million.

If you're the winner, congratulations!

