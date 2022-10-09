Disturbing Trend Continues – 2 More Businesses Close In Atlantic City

The post COVID-19 pandemic trend continues to hit hard as two more long-time Atlantic City businesses have closed.

Santori’s Produce Outlet was located at 520 North Albany Avenue in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic. City, New New Jersey.

Santori’s has been an Atlantic City fixture for more than two decades.

It’s a big loss, as many residents long enjoyed the significant savings available at a produce outlet store.

The second establishment to close recently is Jonuzi Chelsea Pizza, which was previously located at 2309 Atlantic Avenue in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City.

Jonuzi was a nature, decade-long establishment in Atlantic City.

In the photo above, you can see Jonuzl’s boarded-up for good.

Both establishments closed during a September, 2022.

If you think a whole bunch of long-time establishments have been closing lately, you’re not imagining it.

There has been a delayed reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic from a business standpoint. Businesses did everything possible to make it through the pandemic and keep things going.

What followed was also a very challenging employment phenomenon, whereby attracting and retaining staff has become difficult to impossible to achieve.

For generations, there was a stable workforce in place. This is no longer the case.

Almost every business that has closed during 2022 has said the same thing.

They want to retire after long careers in business.

Difficulties attracting and retaining employees.

Supply chain issues.

Inflation pressures.

With each closing, it becomes a very personal story, as so many long-time experiences have now suddenly transitioned to memories.

