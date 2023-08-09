Do not leave your car running in New Jersey

You'd think it's common sense, right? Lock your car after you exit even if you only expect to be gone for a minute or two.

When I was growing up in Cherry Hill, there was a 7-Eleven on Kresson Road right under the iconic white water tower seen by commuters for a mile or so from the Turnpike and 295.

The place was a go-to for us as a bike meet-up and then later as a meeting point before we headed out for the night in high school.

My main memory though is people driving up and leaving their cars running without any fear that someone would take off with the vehicle. Those days of carefree thinking are gone, at least for now.

John Matychuk via Unsplash John Matychuk via Unsplash loading...

Between the misguided and ill-advised bail reform which sees criminals, some violent, turned out back to the streets with hours of arrest, to the governor's reckless and dangerous policy of releasing criminals before the end of their sentences because of COVID, we're in trouble for sure.

The bottom line is the current bail reform needs to be changed with a priority set to protect the public, not the criminals.

We need to stop coddling criminals and gang members and simply lock 'em up longer when they are convicted.

All criminals released early for "COVID" should be offered an amnesty for 24 hours to turn themselves in to complete their sentence OR face new charges.

We need to start enforcing legal detainer orders for those here illegally who are accused of committing other crimes. We need to work with neighboring states to share information ensuring that bad guys are brought to justice.

We need to step up police recruiting and neighborhood policing. And if our prisons are full, we need to engage the trades and build new ones.

How about an infrastructure project that creates jobs, empowers local companies, and helps clean up the streets? Perfect and doable.

Common Sense is coming soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

