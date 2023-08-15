Dunkin’ spiked iced coffees and iced teas are coming to NJ stores

🔴 Dunkin' is coming out with a line of spiked iced coffees and iced teas

🔴 The ready-to-drink cans will be sold at stores in NJ and 11 other states

🔴 Four iced coffee flavors and four iced tea flavors available

Get ready for a boozy spin on iced coffees and iced teas.

Starting later this month, Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas will be available in ready-to-drink beverage cans at grocery and package stores across 12 states, including New Jersey.

Then, in early September, a line of Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will debut in the Garden State, as well as in 11 other states.

Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas (Dunkin')

The new ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages come in four distinct flavors, both for iced teas and iced coffees, the company announced.

“The growing appetite for adult beverages inspired us to put a twist on our customers’ favorite Dunkin’ Iced Coffee, Iced Tea, and Refresher flavors,” said Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’s Vice President of Retail Business Development.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 6%. Dunkin Spiked Iced Tea, the brand’s first venture into the hard tea category has an ABV of 5%.

Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees (Dunkin')

The spiked iced coffees can be purchased as a 12-can mix pack (three 12 oz. cans of each flavor), a four-pack of 12 oz. Original Spiked Iced Coffee cans, or single 19.2 oz. Original Spiked Iced Coffee cans.

Spiked iced coffee flavors include Dunkin’s Original, Caramel, Mocha, and Vanilla.

The spiked iced teas can be purchased as a 12-can mix pack (three 12 oz. cans of each flavor), a six-pack of 12 oz. Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea cans, or single 19.2 oz. Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea cans.

Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas (Dunkin')

Spiked iced tea flavors include Slightly Sweet (made with black tea with a bright citrus finish, with a twist of lemon), Half & Half (half black tea and half lemonade), Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher (green tea, slightly sweet with bright and exotic fruit flavor), and Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher (green tea with a tropical fruit flavor twist).

Besides New Jersey, Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas can be found in retailers across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont.

To locate nearby stores, consumers can use the product finder here.

