The Eagles have added free agent wide receiver Zach Pascal, who reunites with head coach Nick Sirianni, with a one-year deal.

Sirianni was the Colts' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020 where Pascal played and had over 600 yards in back-to-back seasons with Sirianni.

The former Colts wide receiver is coming off a season where he had 38 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns.

Pascal teams with 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor at wide receiver in the Eagles offense.

Pascal averaged over 14 yards per catch for two seasons, scoring 10 touchdowns combined from 2019-2020.