It's not hard to find an amazing local seafood joint in Jersey.

We are famous for having the freshest catches and fantastic dishes.

Still, an upscale seafood chain is going to try its luck in the Garden State.

Have you ever heard of Eddie V's Prime Seafood?

They currently operate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

This isn't your walk-in-the-door after coming off the beach or boat establishment.

The menu includes a South African lobster for $110, a shellfish tower featuring Maine lobster, shrimp, oysters, and jumbo lump crab for $80, and for the landlubber, a 22 oz. prime bone-in ribeye for $63.

Most of the entrees are in the $40 range.

Eddie V's is all about seafood, but it appears they grill up a mean steak as well. The surf and turf is $101 and looks worth every penny.

You can't have a fine seafood dining experience without wine, right?

From red to white to sparkling, their list of offerings is impressive.

The cocktails look pretty cool as well. Actually, they're "Cocktails with an Attitude."

Choose from 'Fortitude', 'Idealism', and 'Decadance' categories. Fancy!

If you are looking to entertain at home or do some home cooking, the restaurant offers signature cuts for grilling at home.

Look for Eddie V's to take the place of Grand Lux Cafe in Cherry Hill.

They are also set to open in Paramus at Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Will this chain seafood and steak operation survive in Jersey where there is a ton of local competition? Time will tell.

