Ex-Christie aide paid for sex with 6-year-old girl, cops say

🚨 A former Chris Christie staffer is charged with child sex abuse offenses

🚨 He worked for the NJ governor from 2010 to 2012, according to a report

🚨 The former staffer paid a young girl's father to have sex with her, the report said

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A South Jersey man who once worked as an aide to Gov. Chris Christie has been charged with sexually abusing a six-year-old girl, according to court documents.

In July, Kevin J. Tomafsky, 41, of Washington Township was indicted with another man by a Gloucester County grand jury. Tomafsky is charged with four offenses related to child sexual abuse involving a six-year-old girl, the documents said.

Another man, also from Washington Township, is named in the indictment and faces six charges. Tomafsky and the man arranged for the former staffer to have sex with the girl, according to the indictment.

The man is the young victim's father, three sources reportedly said to the New Jersey Globe. New Jersey 101.5 will not publicly name the man to protect the victim's identity.

(Salem County Correctional Facility/Canva) (Salem County Correctional Facility/Canva) loading...

The investigation into Tomafsky began in October 2022 when Snapchat detected an explicit photo that was sent to his account, an affidavit of probable cause said. The photo was of a prepubescent girl engaged in a sex act with an adult man, according to the document.

On Dec. 14, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Harris Drive. Tomafsky lives at the house with his mother, the Globe reported.

Law enforcement seized devices at the home owned by Tomafsky that contained less than 1,000 images of child sex abuse material, the affidavit said.

Tomafsky was arrested on Aug. 15. He is being held at Salem County jail.

Kevin Tomafsky (Kevin Tomafsky via Facebook) Kevin Tomafsky (Kevin Tomafsky via Facebook) loading...

According to the Globe, Tomafsky began working for various Republican political campaigns throughout South Jersey eight years before joining Christie's office in 2010.

Tomafsky left the governor's office in 2012 and was hired as a community relations representative for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the report said. After nearly a year at the Port Authority, he went back into politics working for other GOP organizations and campaigns.

He then began working for the state Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance eight years ago where he earned a salary of $51,642, according to state records.

Tomafsky resigned from the position on Sept. 1, the Globe reported.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

