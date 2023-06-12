Exciting Things Happening at the Ocean County Fair for 2023

It's less than a month away. Another summer in Ocean County means one thing, another fabulous Ocean County Fair.

When is the 2023 Ocean County Fair?

The fair runs from Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 through Sunday, July 16th, 2023.

Where is the Ocean County Fair?

It takes place in Berkeley Township, NJ - at Robert J. Miller Air Park, Rt. 530.

From the Ocean County Fair:

Enjoy entertainment, food, and rides all for $10. Kids under 10 enter free and parking is free. Wednesday & Thursday: 5 PM to 11 PM Friday & Saturday: 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday: 11 AM to 5 PM

Unlimited ride wristbands are available for each day of the fair.

There is always so much to do at the Ocean County Fair, but truly it's all about the 4H and the amazing animals. The 4H tent has so much going on with games, prizes, and learning from the people that take care of and raise these animals.

The history of the Ocean County Fair from oceancountyfair.net:

The Ocean County Fair has been a staple event in Ocean County since 1947. By 1967, the one-day "Ocean County Field Day" had become a three-day "Ocean County Fair" with the participation of over 80 4-H clubs, and attendance of over 60,000 people. In 1982 the Ocean County Fair was expanded to a four-day event where it remains a non-profit educational event for the celebration of the entire Ocean County community.

My favorite part of the fair when I go every year is of course the "fair" food and the community coming out together for a couple of nights to support the 4-H clubs. The pig races are so much fun.

For more information about the great Ocean County Fair, click here.

