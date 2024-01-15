Fatal Hit-and-run Crash in Brick Twp., NJ; Police Seek Help
Authorities in Ocean County are asking for help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run accident.
The incident happened just after 9:15 Saturday morning, January 13th, on the southbound side of Route 35 near Bay Blvd. in Brick Township.
According to the Brick Township Police Department, the suspect vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled southbound on Route 35 into Toms River.
Vehicle
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a spruce green 1998-2001 Ford Explorer.
The vehicle will have front passenger side damage and a broken front passenger side headlight.
Victim
Police have not yet released any information about the victim.
Help Police
Anyone with information is urged to contact Ptl. Mesmer with the Brick Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 262-1100 or the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027.
