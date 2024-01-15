Authorities in Ocean County are asking for help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The incident happened just after 9:15 Saturday morning, January 13th, on the southbound side of Route 35 near Bay Blvd. in Brick Township.

According to the Brick Township Police Department, the suspect vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled southbound on Route 35 into Toms River.

Vehicle

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a spruce green 1998-2001 Ford Explorer.

Suspect vehicle in Brick Twp NJ fatal hit-and-run accident Suspect vehicle in Brick Twp NJ fatal hit-and-run accident - Photo: Brick Twp Police Dept loading...

The vehicle will have front passenger side damage and a broken front passenger side headlight.

Victim

Police have not yet released any information about the victim.

Help Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ptl. Mesmer with the Brick Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 262-1100 or the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027.