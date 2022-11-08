A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County late Monday night.

The Gloucester Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 10:30 PM in the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and the 42 Freeway.

According to an investigation, a dark-colored vehicle traveling in the northbound lane struck 58-year-old Elaine Hubler of Hilltop.

The driver of that vehicle continued northbound without stopping to check on the victim.

Hubler was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle will have moderate front-end damage.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Gloucester Township PD Serious Crash Investigation Team.

If anyone witnessed this crash or can possibly identify the vehicle or driver involved, please Contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500.

