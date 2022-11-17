Fondue Potatoes Will Be New Jersey’s New Favorite Side Dish

I just found something that will literally rock your world. You'll be an absolute rockstar at Thanksgiving or Christmas if you show up with fondue potatoes. I would never toy with your emotions, I promise this is real.

I know, I’m drooling too. I love cheesy potatoes as much as the next girl, but going as far as making a gooey, stretchy, cheesy potato fondue is touching parts of my soul I did not know existed.

I learned from Delish that the fancy name for such a side dish is called pommes aligot. Now I'm hungry and smart.

What is so magical about this kind of potato is that it has a stretch and pull that you haven't seen since silly putty.

This has all the goodness melted right in like lots of garlic, white wine, and Gruyère. Thank God for Gruyère. I’m going to add homemade bacon crumbles and scallions as a topping to mine, OMG my mouth is watering on my keyboard.

First, you must start with the right potato like Yukon gold or russets. I’m partial to the Yukons personally. These variations come with lots of extra starch, think overzealous dry cleaner.

Here is what you will need for 4 servings:

1 lb. russet or Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and finely chopped

2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more

1 large clove garlic, grated

3 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 tbsp. dry white wine

8 oz. finely grated Gruyère (about 2 c.)

4 oz. finely grated mozzarella

1 c. heavy cream, warmed

To see the full recipe click on Delish's original story here. Literally, this will be my favorite side dish for eternity. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Here are some local restaurants so good The Food Network can't stay away.

