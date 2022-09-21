Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best.

And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best hoagie on the entire planet.

However, the greatest hoagie mankind has ever seen is not within the limits of the city itself. It's about 13 miles from Philadelphia City Hall and actually slightly closer to Wilmington, Delaware.

The best hoagie on earth, according to editors at Food Network Magazine, is the Italian Special at Phil & Jim's Steaks & Hoagies in Parkside, Delaware County, PA.

Without a doubt, it's a huge honor for a borough that's less than a quarter of a mile in size and home to less than 2,500 people.

But as the saying goes, "big things come in small packages," and the Italian Special is no joke.

For around $11, it's, "ham, hot cap, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with peppered ham on a 12" Italian roll. Includes onions, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, oil, oregano and sweet or hot peppers."

And it's not just their hoagies that are world-class. Countless reviews call their cheesesteaks better than anything you can find in Center City.

Awesome Cheesesteaks! It looks like a "hole in the wall", but those are some of the best places to eat. They have an article on the wall showing that they won the award for best Cheesesteaks in the tri-state are for 2021. The judges were spot on.

If you want to pay them a visit, set your GPS for 2905 Edgmont Ave. in Brookhaven, PA (it's one of those quirky things where their mailing address is a little different than their physical location).

Meanwhile, if you don't want to travel into Pennsylvania, here's where the best of the best hoagies in South Jersey can be found...

