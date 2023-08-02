Thousands flocked this weekend to Solberg Airport in Hunterdon County for the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Readington. One of the Top 10 ballooning festivals in America, in fact, it's ranked at #5 in the U.S. according to Timeout "The largest summertime hot air ballooning and music festival in North America is an amazing spectacle where you can see Grammy Award-winning artists against a backdrop of balloons in every color of the rainbow. At the 744-acre site of Solberg Airport." This year they featured concerts including KC and the Sunshine Band and Fitz and the Tantrums.

So we headed up to Readington on Sunday morning, but unfortunately due to high winds the balloons were grounded, but despite the disappointment, safety comes first. That being said there were lots of "tethered" balloons that showed off their size and color for us to see.

I had my camera and we got some nice views of these colorful and huge balloons. There was also a 5K run, food, crafters, and entertainment.

You can't imagine how large these hot air balloons are until you see them in person. As of the time I am posting this article, it was not determined if the evening flight would go on as scheduled for Sunday, or would the high winds cause a problem once again. Hopefully, they did get the go-ahead, but we will have to wait until next year to see the ascension and the balloon spectacle, but we will be back ;)

This year marked the 40th Anniversary of the NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning

