Galloway, NJ, Man Killed in Crash on Route 50 in Hamilton Twp.

A man from Galloway was killed when his pickup truck was struck by another pickup truck on Route 50 in Hamilton Township Saturday evening.

Authorities say the accident happened just after 6 PM just south of Old Egg Harbor Road/Clover Leaf Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation from Hamilton Township Police,

A 2017 Dodge Ram operated by 29-year-old James Langlois of Richland, was heading south on Route 50 when his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane of travel striking an on-coming 2007 Dodge Ram, driven by Thomas Neyers, 62, of Galloway.

Neyers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Langlois sustained non-life-threatening injuries was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Campus for treatment.

Traffic was diverted for several hours as the scene was cleared.

Assisting on scene was the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, the Mays Landing and Laureldale Fire Departments, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

