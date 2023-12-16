The first full week of December proved to be a busy one for the Galloway Township Police Department.

How busy? From December 3rd through 9th, they reported 823 calls for service, or an average of 117 per day.

Among those calls were 14 incidents of domestic violence, 14 accidents, one residential burglary and four vehicles were broken into, 118 traffic summonses were written, and they responded to 135 emergency medical service calls.

Those vehicle burglaries occurred on Fair Haven Hill Court, White Pond Court, Meadows Drive, and Greenwich Drive.

Fair Haven Hill Court in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Fair Haven Hill Court in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Per a public post on the Galloway Township Police Department Facebook page, they shared the following arrests from that week:

December 3rd: 29-year-old Dazayn J. McFadden of Egg Harbor Twp. was arrested by Ofc. Quinten Bell and charged with simple assault

December 3rd: 32-year-old Dupree L. Hamilton of Atlantic City was arrested by Ofc. Quinten Bell and charged with simple assault

December 7th: 35-year-old Brian G. Kubanovich of Mullica Township was arrested by Ofc. Diamond Fuentes and charged with possession of a CDS

December 7th: 30-year-old Saul Rivera-Hernandez of Pleasantville was arrested by Ofc. Tyler Ciaccio and charged with DWI

December 8th: 41-year-old Manuel A. Vargas of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Jeffrey Payne and charged with DWI

December 8th: 38-year-old Christine B. Gauvin of Egg Harbor Twp. was arrested by Ofc. Paul Dooner and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance

December 9th: A 17-year-old male from Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Trevor Brenner and charged with burglary and simple assault

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.