The winter months can be harsh here in South Jersey. Let's get real, nobody likes the cold.

If you'd rather it be 26 degrees outside rather than a solid 89, you and are NOT the same.

That's why I keep my house warm and toasty all winter long. I never usually put the thermostat over 70 degrees, but that's because I don't want to deal with the cost of heating my apartment. It's toasty as long as it doesn't go over 71. That's my limit.

Some people keep it even colder than that to avoid high heating bills. I can't say that I blame them in this economy. Regardless of how warm you like it, if you're paying an arm and leg to heat your home, it's time to throw on a sweatshirt and some flannel pants to keep warm.

That seems to be the case from quite a few residents in Galloway Township lately. According to a post in a locally-based Facebook group, there are people in Galloway that are absolutely flabbergasted by the price of their latest bill from the gas company.

One local even said they owed South Jersey Gas over $500.

Why are the gas bills suddenly so high?

Could it be from the estimate? Of course. The company isn't always coming out to get a physical reading of your gas meter. A lot of the time, they're estimating the usage costs based on previous data collected.

How to get your gas bill adjusted:

For starters, you can call the gas company and ask for a legitimate reading. You can also take pictures of the meter yourself and send them online.

If your bill doesn't seem right, the best thing to do is call your gas company directly to get to the root of the increase. Nobody can afford $500+ a month in gas bills alone.

