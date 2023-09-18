Get Scared in Lacey Township, NJ at Gille Park’s Haunted Trail

A scary walk through trail in Lacey Township will get you in the Halloween spirit.

The walk through trail is only ONE weekend in October, make sure to get your tickets.

"Haunted Trail at Gille Park" is a walk through trail that will take place Friday, October 13th, 2023, and Saturday, October 14th, 2023. The times of the trail run from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Lacey Township reminds you that this will scare you.

AlexRaths, Getty Images AlexRaths, Getty Images loading...

There will be a party for anyone who doesn't want to do the scary trail. For your tickets click here. Tickets are $15 / person. There will also be a sensory friendly walk through at 6 pm on both nights for $5 / person.

This is a win, win for the community. With the Halloween spirit, raising money, and a night out enjoy this scary trail, this is such a cool idea. I am ready to get scared.

This is a great way to help the community out for so many reasons. Lacey Township Recreation has a lot of great activities throughout the year. This is going to be a really cool way to raise money.

This Haunted Trail will take place at Gille Park in Lacey Township. Gille Park is located at 102 Manchester Avenue in Lacey Township. Gille Park is a great place to bring the kids. There is so much to do from tennis courts, to a huge playground, basket ball courts, a walking trail, and more. I usually go to Gille Park during the day, not at night. I think this is going to be so much fun.

