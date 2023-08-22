A football player with South Jersey roots is getting his big shot playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Huge congratulations go out to Tyreek Maddox-Williams who just got his 'wings'.

Not only is he a Gloucester Township native, but he's also basically played his whole football career in New Jersey.

Maddox-Williams, 25, graduated from Timber Creek High School in Erial before moving on to play college football as a Scarlett Knight at Rutgers University. He's an up-and-coming player in the NFL having already gotten some experience playing with the Los Angeles Chargers, NJ.com reports.



The Philadelphia Eagles, like the team Tyreek grew up rooting for, has just signed him to the team. In fact, he's already been added to the official roster!

During a couple recent pre-season practices, The Birds reportedly liked what they saw in Maddox-Williams, who plays at linebacker.

NJ.com points out Tyreek could also help strengthen the Eagles Special Teams unit after losing fellow South Jersey native Shaun Bradley to an Achilles injury. Maddox-Williams has been labeled a 'disruptive' player, according to NJ.com, which I love to hear. It sounds like he could be a real thorn in the side of the opposing teams this season, especially during kickoff and punt return situations.

Congratulations Tyreek! You are RIGHT where you belong. Can't wait to root ya on!

