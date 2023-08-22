Gloucester Township, NJ Native, Standout Linebacker Signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Gloucester Township, NJ Native, Standout Linebacker Signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Football - Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

A football player with South Jersey roots is getting his big shot playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Huge congratulations go out to Tyreek Maddox-Williams who just got his 'wings'.

Not only is he a Gloucester Township native, but he's also basically played his whole football career in New Jersey.

Maddox-Williams, 25, graduated from Timber Creek High School in Erial before moving on to play college football as a Scarlett Knight at Rutgers University. He's an up-and-coming player in the NFL having already gotten some experience playing with the Los Angeles Chargers, NJ.com reports.

Getty Images
loading...

The Philadelphia Eagles, like the team Tyreek grew up rooting for, has just signed him to the team. In fact, he's already been added to the official roster!

During a couple recent pre-season practices, The Birds reportedly liked what they saw in Maddox-Williams, who plays at linebacker.

NJ.com points out Tyreek could also help strengthen the Eagles Special Teams unit after losing fellow South Jersey native Shaun Bradley to an Achilles injury. Maddox-Williams has been labeled a 'disruptive' player, according to NJ.com, which I love to hear. It sounds like he could be a real thorn in the side of the opposing teams this season, especially during kickoff and punt return situations.

Get our free mobile app

Congratulations Tyreek! You are RIGHT where you belong. Can't wait to root ya on!

10 Adorable Philadelphia Eagles 'Back to Training Camp' Photos

Our Philadelphia Eagles are back on the practice field preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season, and some of the players took the most adorable photos to celebrate.

9 Notable High School Alum from South Jersey

These celebrities were born, raised, and graduated in South Jersey. While you may be aware of a few, some may come as a surprise!
Filed Under: Birds, Camden County, Erial, Gloucester Township, linebacker, Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, pre-season, Rutgers University, Timber Creek High School, Tyreek Maddox-Williams
Categories: Community, New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3