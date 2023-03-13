UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect killed as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., of Deptford.

Our original report continues below.

A GoFundMe campaign established to assist a Deptford Township Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty last week has raised over $75,000.

And as of Sunday morning, nearly 1,000 people from across South Jersey and beyond have donated.

Ofc. Bobby Shisler with the Deptford Township Police Department was shot in the leg and critically injured Friday afternoon.

He was rushed to Cooper Medical Center in Camden where he underwent surgery.

WPVI-TV reported that surgery was successful and he was listed in stable condition.

Get our free mobile app

Details

According to WCAU-TV, Shisler stopped a pedestrian along Delsea Drive that then turned into a foot chase and gunfight down Doman Avenue in Westville.

Shisler was able to return fire; the suspect, so far identified only as a male, died.

Doman Avenue in Deptford Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Doman Avenue in Deptford Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The Deptford Township Police Department posted on Facebook Saturday:

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office continues to investigate the incident and has yet to release any specific details.

GoFundMe created

The wife of a fellow Deptford Township officer started a verified GoFundMe campaign to raise money.

We want to come together to raise money to help Officer Shisler and his family with the road ahead. Donations will go directly to the officer and his family. All donations are deeply appreciated!

26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don't Think of as Old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey.