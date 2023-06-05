Great Atlantic City, NJ Bars From Yesteryear That Are Now Closed
Earlier this week, we had a wonderful and nostalgic on-air hour with our listeners.
We asked them to call-in and share their favorite Atlantic City bars from yesterday that are now closed forever.
We took more than 3 dozen calls. Our on-air call-ins never stopped until the end of the hour.
The list of establishments that you are about to read will no doubt bring back many fond memories.
THE MELODY LOUNGE
The Melody Lounge has a many decades run and when patrons referred to it as going to “The Melody.”
McGETTIGAN’S SALOON
For decades, McGettigan’s was the hot spot that elected officials frequented.
They picked-up where Orsatti’s left off (when they closed at The Warwick).
Many political deals were cooked-up here.
CALLAHAN’S BAR
Callahan’s Bar was located at the corner of Georgia and Atlantic Avenues on the Southwest corner.
This establishment had a fiercely loyal following, including my Grandfather, Harry J. Hurley.
ORSATTI’S
Located within The Warwick on Raleigh Avenue, Owned by Arnold Orsatti, Sr.
Orsatti’s billed itself as an Atlantic City‘s most beautiful restaurant and cocktail lounge … featuring American, Italian and Chinese cuisine.
This was where all of the politicians and well connected people congregated.
THE LIDO VILLAGE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Located on Atlantic Avenue, near the old Atlantic City High School.
it was best known under the ownership of Al Troiano.
It had a longer name… However, everyone refer to it as just The Lido.
PAL’S RESTAURANT & COCKTAIL LOUNGE
Pal’s, as it was best known, also had connected right to it, “The Other Room.”
THE CHEZ PAREE
Located at New York Avenue and the Boardwalk. It was considered to be the disco and nightclub.
Known as “The Chez.”
THE RUM POINT PUB
Located under the Brigantine Bridge, but, still located in Atlantic City.
You could get there by car or boat.
The talented Cole Brothers performed there regularly.
MERLIN’S MUSICAL BAR
THE MARITIME TAVERN
We want to pay respects to the memory of a wonderful owner, Greg Packman.
Packman was a Merchant Marine, who opened a bar called The Maritime Tavern, which is located on the south east corner of Florida and Fairmount Avenue.
Tragically, Packman was murdered in his own establishment on Christmas Eve, 2002.
Pavkman was able to kill one of his attackers. But, he was shot and killed.
Our listeners had so much fun calling-in and sharing their memories on-air.
Here is the remaining list of Atlantic City bars from yesteryear that are now closed forever.
Applegate lounge, which later became Le Bistro.
B & B Lounge
Little John’s, which previously was a church.
The Opus, a nightclub located in an alley, just south of the Melody Lounge.
Teddy’s West End Lounge
Casanova’s
Johnny Patches
The Office
Grabels Lounge
Parkview Bar
TK’s on The Parkway
Easy Street Pub
Club Ancopa
The Silver Dollar Saloon
The Brass Rail
Nicholson’s Bar
Aubrey’s
Florida Pub
Ike’s Corner
Reggie Edgels
The Lemmon Tree
Allen’s Bar
The Wyoming
Erin Bar
The Poseidon
JT’s Lounge (Jim Thomas)
Rocky’s (Rocky Castelani)
Lou’s (Tarsitano)
Tuna Club
Chester’s
Pal Joey’s
The Blue Bird
Bishop Savoy
The Dog House Bar
Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals
Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants