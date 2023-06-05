Great Atlantic City, NJ Bars From Yesteryear That Are Now Closed

Earlier this week, we had a wonderful and nostalgic on-air hour with our listeners.

We asked them to call-in and share their favorite Atlantic City bars from yesterday that are now closed forever.

We took more than 3 dozen calls. Our on-air call-ins never stopped until the end of the hour.

The list of establishments that you are about to read will no doubt bring back many fond memories.

THE MELODY LOUNGE

The Melody Lounge via Facebook.

The Melody Lounge has a many decades run and when patrons referred to it as going to “The Melody.”

McGETTIGAN’S SALOON

McGettigan's Saloon via Facebook.

For decades, McGettigan’s was the hot spot that elected officials frequented.

They picked-up where Orsatti’s left off (when they closed at The Warwick).

Many political deals were cooked-up here.

CALLAHAN’S BAR

Callahan's Bar via Facebook.

Callahan’s Bar was located at the corner of Georgia and Atlantic Avenues on the Southwest corner.

This establishment had a fiercely loyal following, including my Grandfather, Harry J. Hurley.

ORSATTI’S

Orsatti's via Facebook.

Located within The Warwick on Raleigh Avenue, Owned by Arnold Orsatti, Sr.

Orsatti’s billed itself as an Atlantic City‘s most beautiful restaurant and cocktail lounge … featuring American, Italian and Chinese cuisine.

This was where all of the politicians and well connected people congregated.

THE LIDO VILLAGE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

The Lido via Facebook.

Located on Atlantic Avenue, near the old Atlantic City High School.

it was best known under the ownership of Al Troiano.

It had a longer name… However, everyone refer to it as just The Lido.

PAL’S RESTAURANT & COCKTAIL LOUNGE

Pal's Restaurant & Lounge via Facebook.

Pal’s, as it was best known, also had connected right to it, “The Other Room.”

THE CHEZ PAREE

The Chez PAREE via Facebook.

Located at New York Avenue and the Boardwalk. It was considered to be the disco and nightclub.

Known as “The Chez.”

THE RUM POINT PUB

Rum Point Pub via Facebook.

Located under the Brigantine Bridge, but, still located in Atlantic City.

You could get there by car or boat.

The talented Cole Brothers performed there regularly.

MERLIN’S MUSICAL BAR

attachment-Screenshot 2023-06-01 at 9.10.45 AM loading...

THE MARITIME TAVERN

We want to pay respects to the memory of a wonderful owner, Greg Packman.

Packman was a Merchant Marine, who opened a bar called The Maritime Tavern, which is located on the south east corner of Florida and Fairmount Avenue.

Tragically, Packman was murdered in his own establishment on Christmas Eve, 2002.

Pavkman was able to kill one of his attackers. But, he was shot and killed.

Our listeners had so much fun calling-in and sharing their memories on-air.

Here is the remaining list of Atlantic City bars from yesteryear that are now closed forever.

Applegate lounge, which later became Le Bistro.

B & B Lounge

Little John’s, which previously was a church.

The Opus, a nightclub located in an alley, just south of the Melody Lounge.

Teddy’s West End Lounge

Casanova’s

Johnny Patches

The Office

Grabels Lounge

Parkview Bar

TK’s on The Parkway

Easy Street Pub

Club Ancopa

The Silver Dollar Saloon

The Brass Rail

Nicholson’s Bar

Aubrey’s

Florida Pub

Ike’s Corner

Reggie Edgels

The Lemmon Tree

Allen’s Bar

The Wyoming

Erin Bar

The Poseidon

JT’s Lounge (Jim Thomas)

Rocky’s (Rocky Castelani)

Lou’s (Tarsitano)

Tuna Club

Chester’s

Pal Joey’s

The Blue Bird

Bishop Savoy

The Dog House Bar

