Guess what: There is no best pizza in New Jersey

The truth is there are many, many best pizzas in New Jersey. We would be at the top of any list of best pizza places from California to Brooklyn to Naples, Italy. That's no lie.

New Jersey really is the pizza capital of the World. The issue is that pizza and how you prefer it is soooooooooo subjective.

Some people like thin crust only. They like it with more of a crunch on the crust. But not everybody likes it that way.

(Photo: Steve Trevelise) (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

There are some amazing thicker-crust pizzas that people swear by. The preparation and type of tomatoes along with exactly what kind of cheese and how much also play into the mix.

That's not even accounting for what toppings people like or hate on their pizza. So many of us can take outsiders to at least three places we know of in New Jersey that would blow their minds.

Multiply that by all the people in this state and you've got a lot of amazing pizzas to consider. Well, there's a newly crowned king in our state.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

This place has only been open for less than a year but has already been crowned the best pizza in New Jersey. The Facebook group Jersey Pizza Joints, which gets together every year to crown a new winner from its 70,000 members has chosen a new champ in its annual Pizza Bowl.

It's Coniglio's Old Fashioned of Morristown. Its owners Nino Coniglio and Dave Ligas are long-time veteran pizza makers with a long track record of success.

Bill Doyle photo Bill Doyle photo loading...

They don't take orders on the phone, and they don't take dine-in reservations. Already you can tell they're good from their attitude. They do, however, take orders online.

They only offer nine different kinds of pizza and only eight topping options. Again, a good sign that the quality of their basic pies are good enough that you shouldn't have to add too much to it, but they still give you options.

They opened just last year and already have a rabid following. If 70,000 people from Jersey say it's the best, it's worth the trip to Morristown.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III