Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen

Deyshaun Morton - Photo: Hamilton Township Police Department / TSM Illustration

Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton.

The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing.

Description

  • Approximately 5’ 10” tall
  • 160 pounds
  • Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt

Help police

If you have information as to Deyshaun Morton's location, you are asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

