Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton.

The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing.

Description

Approximately 5’ 10” tall

160 pounds

Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt

Help police

If you have information as to Deyshaun Morton's location, you are asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

