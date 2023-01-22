Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton.
The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing.
Description
- Approximately 5’ 10” tall
- 160 pounds
- Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt
Help police
If you have information as to Deyshaun Morton's location, you are asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.