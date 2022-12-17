Authorities in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating a missing teenager.

Get our free mobile app

16-year-old Zaiyonnah Belfor was last seen at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing on Thursday, December 15th, at approximately 4:30 PM.

Description

Brown eyes

Black hair

Approximately 5’ 6” tall

154 pounds

Last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and blue crocs

How to help

If you have information as to her location, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey