A grand jury in Atlantic County has indicted two men following a lengthy narcotics investigation this past summer.

Both 38-year-old Jason Cintron of Hammonton and 39-year-old Jovani Rodriguez of Galloway are facing a long list of drug-related charges.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on June 16th, search warrants were approved for Cintron's residence at 52 Jamestown Blvd. in Hammonton, a storage unit at Perfect Self Storage in Egg Harbor City, and a vehicle operated by the defendant, a Ford F-150.

Prior to executing the search warrants, detectives were conducting surveillance on the defendant in Egg Harbor City, NJ. At approximately 12:00 p.m., detectives observed Cintron park his vehicle, a 2014 Ford F-150 on Philadelphia Avenue. An individual, later identified as Jovani Rodriguez, walked up to the passenger side of Cintron’s vehicle and opened the front passenger door and conversed with Cintron.

Believing they were witnessing a drug deal, law enforcement officers approached Cintron and Rodriguez.

Before detectives could arrest Rodriguez, he fled which eventually resulted in Rodriguez getting into a struggle with a detective. That detective subsequently sustained injuries as a result of the struggle. Recovered from the person of Rodriguez in Egg Harbor City was crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl.

A search of Cintron’s vehicle allegedly revealed approximately over one-half ounce of heroin/fentanyl, over one-half ounce of crystal methamphetamine, and $459 cash.

A search warrant was then executed at Cintron’s residence where officials allegedly found a bag containing approximately 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine and a handgun magazine loaded with hollow point bullets.

At the storage unit, police seized a 2020 Can Am Spyder F3L registered to Cintron that they believe was purchased with proceeds from drug deals.

Jason Cintron was indicted on the following charges:

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Five Ounces or More of Methamphetamine (first-degree)

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than One-Half Ounce of Methamphetamine (second-degree)

• Possession with Intent to Distribute more than One-Half Ounce of Heroin/Fentanyl (second-degree)

• Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine (third-degree)

• Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl (third-degree)

• Money Laundering (third-degree)

• Possession of Hollow Point Bullets (fourth-degree)

Jovani Rodriguez was indicted on the following charges:

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine (Third-degree)

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin/Fentanyl (third-degree)

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine (third-degree)

• Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine (third-degree)

• Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl (third-degree)

• Possession of Cocaine (third-degree)

• Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (third-degree)

• Obstruction (fourth-degree)

• Resisting Arrest (fourth-degree)

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

