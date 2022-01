Cops in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a 14-year-old boy who ran away.

The Monroe Township Police Department says Michael Venditti, Jr., went missing on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a baby blue hoodie.

If you know the whereabouts of Michael Venditti, Jr., you are asked to contact the Monroe Township Police Department at (856) 728-0800.

