Have You Seen Them? Cops Looking for Two Missing South Jersey Teens

Officials in two South Jersey municipalities are asking for your help locating two missing teenagers.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, 17-year-old Charrell Kelly was last seen leaving her home with a duffle bag and getting into a silver-colored vehicle.

Kelly is a Bridgeton resident and is believed to be with 15-year-old Elijah Santiago who was also reported missing out of Franklin Township.

Kelly is described as 5' 2" tall and weighing 130 pounds. Santiago is 5' 1" and 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding either one of the two missing juveniles, you are asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 451-0033.

