Important Infant Formula Update For New Jersey

We have a new formula update in the state of New Jersey. This has turned into a full-fledged emergency and Gov. Phil Murphy formally declared it one yesterday. Here is what that means for you.

Earlier this week, I posted about the current formula shortage causing parents so much stress. It is an important post to read and share because there are some tips for getting the formula so many need.

Why is declaring this an emergency so important?

You would think the people would ban together in a moment like this, and some do, but unfortunately, many others take advantage as well. The declaration of this emergency status will at least help safeguard against price gouging.

This ongoing shortage was fueled by the perfect storm of supply chain issues, inflation, and to add insult to injury, a national recall. Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled 3 variations of their formula back in February because there were four reports of sick babies suffering from a bacterial infection after their feedings.

Brands recalled were Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. Horrifyingly, two infants died from those infections.

Governor Murphy warned,

To any retailer who may try to take advantage of vulnerable families during this shortage, let me be clear that this reprehensible action will not be tolerated. And to any New Jerseyan affected by this shortage, rest assured that my administration will do everything in our power to ensure families have access to the formula they need.

With this development, it is actually illegal under the Consumer Fraud Act to profit off someone’s dire need to purchase formula. It can be limited but has to be sold at fair market value.

Out of all the states, New Jersey has been hit one of the hardest. Panic-buying has become prevalent so major chains are now limiting the amount of product you can buy, usually to 3 or 4 products.

If you witness price-gouging report it to your local authorities immediately. Putting laws and protections in place is an important step here, but these are some irrational laws in New Jersey that you may never have heard of.