JUMP AROUND! New Indoor Trampoline Park Coming to Washington Township, NJ
Something fun is coming to a largely-empty shopping center in Washington Township, and it's going to have you feeling 'high' on life!
Get ready to jump around at Fun City Trampoline Park!
The indoor trampoline attraction is reportedly set to occupy one of the vacant spaces in Ganttown Plaza off Black Horse Pike at Ganttown Road.
According to 42 Freeway, Fun City will be located on the far east end of the shopping center, near Motor Vehicle Commission.
It's nice to see a family-friendly business coming to that area, because I can't really even remember what used to BE in Ganttown Plaza, except for a SuperFresh grocery store once upon a time. And, if memory serves, there may have also been an 18-and-under partyplex there in the early 2000s. Does anyone remember that?
Anyhow, Fun City Trampoline Park is reportedly already established along New England, and also includes a foam pit, zip lines, foam pit, an arcade, and a ninja course, according to 42freeway.com! Here's crossing our fingers all those features will be part of the new Turnersville location.
There's no opening date yet, but as soon as we hear something we'll update you!