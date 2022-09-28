Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know.

What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?

Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"

A call to Boardwalk Development brought a general "no comment at this time" response, but I was able to determine that the company plans to act as a permit expeditor for the purpose of opening a Dave & Busters sports bar/entertainment complex somewhere in an off-boardwalk site in Atlantic City.

Who is Boardwalk Design and Development?

First, a little more about Boardwalk Development. According to their website, they have worked in this capacity with a number of high-profile businesses and undertakings, including MetLife Stadium, American Dream in Rutherford, NJ, the largest retail and entertainment complex in the United States, as well as The Pier at Caesars, Steel Pier, and the Absecon Gardens condo and apartment complex locally.

What Exactly is Dave & Busters?

According to franchise.com, Dave & Busters has over 120 locations across North America, and it’s one of the fastest-growing sports bar and entertainment complex chains in America. "Each Dave & Buster’s location brings together a combo of a restaurant, an entertainment hub (video arcade or amusement park), and a sports bar, all under one roof. True to its slogan, Dave & Buster’s is the best place to eat, drink, play and watch your favorite sports."

By the way, Dave & Busters is not a franchise company in the U.S. Every D&Bin America is company-owned and operated.

What Are the Timetable, Location, and the Specifics About This Proposed AC D&B?

I don't know and I don't know if anyone knows exactly at this point. This process has yet to even go through the permitting process, so it is way too early to have those answers.

But it seems hard to believe that if Dave & Busters is interested in opening in Atlantic City that Atlantic City wouldn't be interested in having Dave & Busters.

More details as they become available.

