Is it any wonder that this NJ beach always ranks number one?

When you think about what all NJ beaches have to offer, you’d be hard-pressed to figure out which is the best.

Some have long wide stretches of sand that make for beautiful vistas, but a little bit of a tougher time getting down to the water, especially with kids in tow.

And there are those that are shorter but less picturesque with powdery sand that you’d be shocked to find anywhere north of the Caribbean.

Cape May Beach (Photo: Tommy Kwak, Unsplash)

Easy to get to, easy parking, less crowded — what makes for a spectacular Jersey beach?

USNews.com put together its own list of the best New Jersey beaches and its number one spot will probably not surprise you. Known for its magnificent Victorian architecture, Cape May is one of the most beautiful towns in New Jersey so it stands to reason that its beach grabs a top spot on this list.

(Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash)

2 1/2 miles of coastline, accessibility to so much in terms of things to do. Also a hop skip and a jump away from the quaint diamond beach or the New Jersey playground of AC.

Cape May's excellent location makes it perfect either for a day trip or for your perfect beach day if you are staying at one of the beautiful Victorian hotels along the coast.

Cape May Lighthouse (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

The other beaches that round out the top five are Avalon, Ocean Grove, Ocean City, and Sandy Hook. And even though each one of those is beautiful in its own right, it is possible that Cape May Beach has more to offer than all of the top five combined.

It’s a must-see destination for people from outside of the state, too. We may take it for granted since it’s right here in New Jersey, but if you haven’t spent a day at Cape May Beach, this summer may be the time to do so to see what you’ve been missing.

