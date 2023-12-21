A Vineland man is headed to prison after getting caught with a gun following a fight on the Atlantic City Boardwalk this past summer.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Jahlil Walker was sentenced to five years behind bars on a charge of second-degree possession of a handgun without a permit.

Back on June 4th, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were called to the beach block of Arkansas Avenue for a report of a man with a gun after the surveillance center captured two groups fighting on the boardwalk.

Authorities say a man matching the description of Walker brandished a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the opposing group during the fracas.

Police stopped one of the groups and during a pat-down, they found a gun in Walker's waistband loaded with a magazine containing sixteen

rounds of ammunition.

The handgun had no serial number, making it a "ghost gun."

After being placed under arrest, a further search of Walker yielded one round of ammunition in his front pocket along with fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Walker did not have a permit to purchase or carry the firearm.

Walker will be required to serve at least 3 ½ years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.