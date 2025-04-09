Jason Alexander Coming to Long Beach Island for Film Festival

Seinfeld's George Costanza is coming to LBI, and it's not about nothing!

One of the co-stars of one of TV's long-loved comedies will be the keynote speaker for a film festival taking place on Long Beach Island this spring.

Jason Alexander will be at the Lighthouse International Film Festival, June 4 - 8

Alexander will be the featured speaker at the 17th edition of the festival, which will take place at several venues on the island, including the Surflight Theatre. the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, and Surf City Firehouse.

Alexander is expected to help screen the 25th anniversary showing of his movie, Just Looking. In addition to the film, Alexander will participate in a question and answer session after the showing on Friday, June 6th.

On Saturday, June 7th, Alexander is expected to hold "an intimate conversation", discussing his career in film and, of course, on Seinfeld.

Other events at the festival

The Lighthouse Film Festival will also feature screenings of hot new films from other festivals, panels, "master classes", and other networking events.

More information on the festival, including ticket details, can be found on the festival's website.

