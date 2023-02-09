Jimmy Fallon Tapes Tonight Show Bit At New Jersey Business

A celebrity sighting is one thing, but it's not every day you spot an A-lister like this in Jersey!

It turns out that Jimmy Fallon has a racing habit so he brought his Tonight Show fam and Sergio “Checo” Perez to RPM Raceway to have more than a little fun. We got the pics right here!

If you are not familiar, RPM Raceway is an all-electric indoor entertainment destination with the world’s longest go-kart racing track.

Jimmy Fallon at RPM Raceway Photo credit: RPM Jimmy Fallon at RPM Raceway Photo credit: RPM loading...

Jimmy Fallon having a blast with the Tonight Show crew at RPM Raceway. Photo credit PRM Jimmy Fallon having a blast with the Tonight Show crew at RPM Raceway. Photo credit PRM loading...

Jimmy Fallon filming Tonight Show at RPM Raceway Jimmy Fallon filming Tonight Show at RPM Raceway loading...

They got to the track around 7:30 pm for shooting. Since I feel like TMZ reporting on celebrity gossip I might as well paint the full picture for you. Jimmy sported a turquoise pullover, black skinny jeans, and a black Canada Goose puffer jacket before opting for a blue spandex bodysuit for go-kart racing. On-site, Fallon, and Checo had fun playing some arcade games, specifically the Boxer and racing motorcycles, before hitting the go-kart track.

They filmed for a few hours, in collaboration with Ford and Red Bull, for a Fallon vs Checo racing segment that aired during the Friday, February 3 episode of “The Tonight Show.” After shooting wrapped, Fallon snapped some photos with some RPM staff members and signed autographs before departing around 11:30 pm.

Jimmy Fallon said that he will be back with his wife and two daughters to tear up the track again! The track was closed to the public for the tapping but ever the humble celeb, he said next time he’ll come back during normal business hours. We love Jimmy!

Jimmy's daughters are so cute by the way! Check out how much these celebrity kids look like their parents!

