A Beachwood man, who is currently wanted by police, has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal accident in Plumsted Township earlier this year.

The crash happened on the late afternoon of May 12th at Pinehurst Road and Long Swamp Road.

An investigation by the Plumsted Township Police Department determined that 59-year-old Judi Smith of Browns Mills was attempting to make a right-hand turn onto Pinehurst Road when she was struck by a vehicle being driven by 41-year-old John Zinkoski of Beachwood.

As a result of the crash, Smith suffered significant injuries and was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where later died.

Zinkoski was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was treated and released.

Pinehurst Road and Long Swamp Road in Plumsted Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The Ocean County Prosecutor's office says lab results of an initial blood draw taken from Zinkoski at the hospital, "revealed that his Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) at the time of the crash was in excess of the legal limit" of .08.

The laboratory results revealed the presence of cocaine and benzodiazepine in Zinkoski’s blood at the time of the crash as well. Further investigation...determined that the vehicle operated by Zinkoski was traveling at an average speed of 86 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Zinkoski’s arrest. He has not yet been taken into custody and is considered a fugitive from justice.

Anyone with information on Zinkoski's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosector's Office at (732) 929-2027.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

