One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Camden County over the weekend.

Shots rang out around 10:30 Saturday night in the area of South 4th and Royden Streets in Camden.

At the scene, officers with the Camden County Police Department found two people who had been shot -- 47-year-old Jose Bonilla and a 38-year-old man, both from Camden.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital where Bonilla died from his injuries minutes later.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says their investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Daniel Crawford with the CCPO's Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223.

