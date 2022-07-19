Keith Urban fans in south Ohio got a big surprise during the star's Cincinnati stop on his Speed of Now World Tour on Saturday night (July 16): Rising country star Breland hopped onstage with Urban for the very first live performance of "Out the Cage," a song they wrote and recorded together, whose studio version also features Nile Rodgers.

"So, we have never played this song live, ever," Urban confessed to the crowd as he welcomed Breland out to join him, jokingly crossing himself before launching into the opening bars.

If the two artists felt nervous about debuting the song live, they didn't show it: A clip Urban posted to his social media shows them bouncing along to "Out the Cage"'s fast-paced beat, Breland dancing his way around the stage as the crowd roared along.

"Thank you SO much for not only writing and featuring on this song w/me but for jumping in to shred it LIVE in Cinci !!!!!" Urban wrote in the caption of his post, also wishing Breland a Happy Birthday.

Breland turned 27 years old on Monday (July 18), just two days after his surprise cameo at Urban's show.

"Out the Cage" is one of four songs that the two country stars wrote together during their first co-writing session in Nashville, when Urban invited the younger singer to meet after reading an article about him in local magazine the Nashville Scene.

"Out the Cage" is the opening track on Urban's latest album, the Speed of Now Part 1. The singers also teamed up for another Speed of Now album cut called "Soul Food," as well as the Breland-led release, "Throw it Back."

Urban's the Speed of Now World Tour has been going strong since it launched in mid-July. Ingrid Andress is currently providing direct support on the trek, and that lineup will get beefed up even further this fall, when Tyler Hubbard joins the bill for a string of dates.

As the tour continues, Urban's drumming up intrigue about whether he's got a new studio album in the works: He released his second single off an as-yet-unannounced project, called "Brown Eyes Baby," in early July.

Buy Keith Urban concert tickets here.