It was obvious back on August 11, 2021, that Kelsey Grammer had struck a true friendship with Atlantic City Irish Pub legendary owner Kathy Burke.

Today, Kelsey Grammer surprised Burke and her team at The Irish Pub at lunchtime today. This time it was personal.

Back in August, Grammer brought his star power and spent quality time at The Irish Pub as a Celebrity bartender, when he featured his Faith American Ale in Atlantic City.

In 2015, Grammer founded The Faith American Brewing Company, which is what brought him to Atlantic City back in August.

The sole reason Grammer founded the company was to generate economic activity in the Catskills area of upstate New York.

Grammer said, “Finally we hit on this one. The ale, The Faith American Ale. And I thought that’s just right, just like Goldilocks,” said Grammer.

Get our free mobile app

During Grammer’s appearances in Atlantic City, he has been generous with his time and kind to so many people.

Back in August, Grammer posed for countless photos with numerous fans and onlookers. Here’s a glimpse of the very inviting vibe that Grammer created on this special occasion.

Kelsey Grammer - Don P. Hurley photo

Kelsey Grammer with Irish Pub guests - Don P. Hurley photo

Don Hurley & Kelsey Grammer

The above photo is a very rare photo with Don Hurley actually in a photo. He has taken many thousands of photos of other people, places, and things.

We have used countless Don P. Hurley photos here at Townsquare Media.

Kelsey Grammer is the winner of :

3 Golden Globe Awards

5 Primetime Emmy Awards

1 Screen Actors Guild Awards

1 Tony Award.

Grammer has won 26 major awards overall and has been nominated for major awards a staggering 102 times.

Grammer played psychiatrist Frasier Crane for 2 decades on television, for which he won 4 Primetime Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globes Awards.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History

Steel Pier