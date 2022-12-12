A man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

45-year-old Norman Medina of Lakewood was sentenced last Tuesday after pleading guilty to the crime this past summer.

Authorities say the case involved the sexual assault of a child in his Lakewood home on several occasions when the child was between the ages of five and twelve.

The investigation, which involved the Lakewood Police Department, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey State Police, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, "culminated in the defendant admitting to intentionally touching the victim."

The victim, who spoke at the sentencing, "was extremely brave in coming forward and facing her abuser," said Atlantic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko.

This child spoke not only for herself but for all victims of sexual abuse giving courage to those who might not feel they are ready to come forward to speak out against their abusers.

Medina must serve his entire sentence as he is not eligible for parole pursuant to the Jessica Lunsford Act, which increases penalties for people convicted of sexually assaulting children under the age of 13.

Due to a conflict with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Halayko and Assistant Prosecutor Julia Miller from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office represented the State of New Jersey in this case.

