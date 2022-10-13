Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all.
That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in South Jersey.
Eight!
The folks at zippia.com (it's some employment website or something - I was too lazy to actually look) used factors like the lowest average number of hours worked, shortest commute time, unemployment rates, and the fewest adults with a college degree to figure out the laziest towns in New Jersey.
They say,
If you can’t bother to go college, don’t spend any time at work, and have only one person per household bringing home the bacon, your town is probably pretty lazy.
Here are the problems I have with this survey: just because people in a town have a short commute, they're lazy? People are lazy because they don't have a college degree? The high unemployment rate in Atlantic City makes thousands of laid-off casino employees lazy?
I don't think so.
So for all of the hard-working people here in South Jersey (and the entire state, for that matter) that spend 40 to 60+ hours a week at work "being lazy" trying to make ends meet, hats off for being a slacker.
Let's start with a positive...
Hardest working city in New Jersey
According to zippia.com, Glen Ridge is the hardest-working place in NJ.
The 7,500 people that live there should be an inspiration to us all, I suppose.
As for the sluggards in the state...
Laziest cities in New Jersey
In no particular order...
- Salem
- Atlantic City
- Asbury Park
- Camden
- Millville
- Bellmawr
That's just a few of the top ten (I was too lazy to list them all).
For the full list, check out their website (assuming you aren't too lazy to click your mouse on that link).