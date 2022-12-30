Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center.

The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.

There are both static and interactive exhibits, bounce houses, dig for fossils, walk with dinos, create a dino craft, meet baby dinos, you can even ride a dinosaur.

According to the event’s website:

There’s no better place to make pter-iffic memories playing with adorable baby Dinos, excavating fossils, or even training a raptor while surrounding by behemoths like sky-scraping Spinosaurus and, the King himself, Tyrannosaurus rex! Get your tickets for Edison now before they go EXTINCT!

Click here to get tickets.

The event is billed as being appropriate for all ages, but some rides have a minimum height requirement and all the rides have a maximum weight limit.

Organizers suggest allowing at least 1-2 hours to tour the exhibit, with the interactive exhibits, activities, rides, and games all on the self-guided tour.

