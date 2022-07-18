Authorities say a man from Little Egg Harbor has admitted to receiving images of child sexual abuse and inducing a minor to send him sexually explicit images over an online messaging service.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 41-year-old David M. Frew pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

Officials say legal troubles for Frew started back in 2008 when he was convicted of three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of criminal use of a computer in Pennsylvania after sending sexually explicit photos or videos to investigators who were posing as minors online.

Also in that same year, Frew was convicted in New Jersey of endangering the welfare of children due to possession of child pornography.

As a result of those convictions, Frew became a registered sex offender.

Then, according to Sellinger's office, in June 2017, Frew used an online messaging service to communicate with a minor victim. At his request, the victim sent Frew sexually explicit images.

Because Frew is a previously convicted sex offender, the charge of receipt of child pornography carries a prison term of 15 to 40 years with a $250,000 fine. The charge of online enticement could land Frew behind bars for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 23rd.

